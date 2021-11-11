The 25-year-old Greek migrant who died at German Police department | ENGLISH | iefimerida.gr

The circumstances under which the Greek immigrant in Germany, George Zantiotis, died at the age of 25 at the police station of Wuppertal, are still unclear.

The case of his death has taken great dimensions, as he breathed out during police custody. It also runs as a fact that his passing away was announced to the family with a very long delay.

Originally from Nice, he emigrated to Germany seven years ago, along his mother and sister. He ie reported as an electronic music lover as well as a football fun. He made a living along his mother on kebabs, they were struggling together to make a living and work for a better tomorrow.

The incident occurred on November 1, but was announced, after a considerable delay, last Sunday, in the afternoon. A visual recording of the violent arrest of George Zantiotis by police officers, was released earlier in the morning.

Regarding the death of the 25-year-old Greek man who was in the custody of the German authorities, Greek diplomatic sources point out that the Embassy in Berlin, as well as the Consulate General in Düsseldorf, have been providing consular assistance to his relatives from the very first moment. "The Greek authorities in Germany are also in contact with the relevant German authorities, who are expected to carry out their work."

In the video capturing the arrest of the young Greek man, a woman can be heard saying: "Don't do this. It's not right! He's a only a boy" the police officers were recorded asking her to turn off the camera.

Investigating police violence

According to the prosecution's statement on the circumstances of George Zantiotis' death, a taxi driver informed the patrol car crew about two brothers who were arguing heatedly, plus during the fight a woman was reported injured.

Police say the 25-year-old tried to throw a police car on the ground, he resisted greatly during arrest, injuring two officers until backup arrived, arrested him and took him to the police station. There, on suspicion that he was under the influence of drugs, a blood sample was taken, but he suddenly lost consciousness and attempts to revive him proved fruitless, the Tageszeitung said. Facts and following media circulation claim the 25- year-old had recently undergone surgery and the cause of death was asbestosis.

The public prosecutor's office and the Wuppertal police referred yesterday to the autopsy report, which found no evidence of "third-party culpability or violence causing death", but rather, "an underlying disease combined with drug consumption caused death". The investigation, therefore, into the death of the Greek immigrant is not directed at the police officers who arrested him, but at an unknown person who allegedly supplied him with drugs.