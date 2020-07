Η ονειρική κολεξιόν του οίκου Valentino – Με λευκά, υπερβολικά μακριά φορέματα, τα μοντέλα αιωρούνταν στην σκηνή [εικόνες & βίντεο]

View this post on Instagram

When you wish upon a star and the couture Gods hear you. Don’t just look at the photos, you must watch the entire show and see how these dresses take on a new life through the presentation Maison Valentino held at Rome’s Cinecittà. Cinecittà has been called the “Hollywood on the Tiber” and it is where “Roman Holiday,” “Cleopatra” and Federico Fellini’s “La Dolce Vita” were produced. This “factory of dreams” was the perfect setting for the spectacular show that Pierpaolo Piccioli and photographer Nick Knight pulled off...Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2021 #Valentino #MaisonValentino #PierpaoloPiccioli #ValentinoHauteCouture #ValentinoHauteCouture21 #ValentinoHauteCouture2021