Τρίο ετοιμάζεται να αποκτήσει το πρώτο του παιδί – Θα το θηλάζουν και οι δύο γυναίκες [εικόνες]

And the Tribe continues to grow! Two years ago today, two became three. Now, three becomes four! To us, there’s never been more divine timing to bring new life into this world. This little spirit has been with us for a while, and it’s finally time to make his/her appearance in teeny human form! We are so blessed to have been chosen by You. There are already so many people who love you! We sing to you and give you sweet kisses everyday. It’s been such a fun ride and so much more to come! In a world of so much unknown, one thing is certain: This child will know strength. This child will know understanding. This child will know LOVE. The adventure continues! Coming December 26th(ish), 2020! 👶🏻🥰🎄 . 📸: @throuple.life THANK YOU! . #babyannouncement #happyanniversary #twoyearsstrong #forthischildwehaveprayed #weloveyou #baby #tinyhuman #Colorado #love #tribe #throuplebaby #throuplefamily #poly #thriceasnice #wearethree #lovewins #keepinitreal #wehavefun #hisandhersandhers #triad #triplethreat #delta #loveandlight #throuple #quaranteam