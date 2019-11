Σίσσυ Φειδά: Μπήκαμε στο στιλάτο σπίτι της -Το παραμυθένιο παιδικό δωμάτιο της κόρης της

View this post on Instagram

Designing my daughters room has given me not only pleasure and joy but also has brought up even more emotions, thoughts and dreams about her existence, her dreams and her future!!! Love you so much my angel, my Dione...!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #mybaby #mybabygirl #girlsroom #wallpapers #wallcovering #dreamworld #love #mylove