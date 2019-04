Πιο σέξι από ποτέ: Παίκτριες του My Style Rocks παίζουν μποξ με τα μπραζίλιαν μαγιό τους [εικόνες]

View this post on Instagram

Who runs the world ??! 👊🏽👊🏽 Girls 🙋🏼‍♀️🙋🏻‍♀️ Campaign for my New Swimwear Collection 2019 designed by me!!!!! @alexandraonlineboutique 👙 Thank you love @ioanna__siampani 🙌🏽🙌🏽 Captured by @john_de_paro 📸🙏🏽 in @ds_training_studio 🥊🥊