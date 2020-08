Η Όπρα Γουίνφρεϊ ζητά δικαιοσύνη για την Μπριόνα Τέιλορ -Δολοφονήθηκε από αστυνομικούς μέσα στο σπίτι της

View this post on Instagram

The last time I spoke to Breonna Taylor’s mom, Tamika Palmer, she was having a particularly bad day dealing with the loss of her daughter. She told me, “I can’t stop seeing her face. Her smile. It’s what I miss most about her…I’m still waiting for her to come through the door.” Everybody who’s lost a loved one knows that feeling. For every mother and father whose child is out in the world right now, imagine getting a call in the middle of the night that your daughter has been shot in her apartment. And then you find out the people who killed her were police officers who should never have been there in the first place. What would you want to happen now? Would you be content to hear five months later “there’s an investigation”? And that no one has been held accountable for shooting your innocent daughter multiple times and letting her life bleed out? If not for the coronavirus, I’d be out in the streets marching with the Black Lives Matter protesters. These 26 billboards, one for every year of Breonna’s life, are my offering. My form of protest. We cannot be silent. We have to use whatever megaphone we have to cry for justice. @oprahmagazine