MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023: Σάρωσε τα βραβεία το «The Last of Us» - Ολόκληρη η λίστα - iefimerida.gr

Τα MTV Movie & TV Awards αντιμετώπισαν φέτος αρκετά προβλήματα λόγω της συνεχιζόμενης απεργίας της Συντεχνίας Σεναριογράφων της Αμερικής.

Λόγω της απεργίας, τα βραβεία προβλήθηκαν σε ένα ειδικό αφιέρωμα που είχε μαγνητοσκοπηθεί εκ των προτέρων, καθώς αρκετοί συμμετέχοντες είχαν ανακοινώσει ότι αποσύρονται από το σόου.

Μεγάλος νικητής αναδείχθηκε η σειρά «The Last of Us», που επικράτησε στις κατηγορίες «Καλύτερη σειρά», «Καλύτερος ήρωας» για τον πρωταγωνιστή, Πέδρο Πασκάλ και «Καλύτερο Ντούο» για τον Πασκάλ και τη Μπέλλα Ράμσεϊ. Ο Τομ Κρουζ βραβεύτηκε για την ερμηνεία του στο άκρως επιτυχημένο «Top Gun: Maverick».

Το «Stranger Things», πήρε αρκετές νίκες σε σημαντικές κατηγορίες, όπως στη «Πρωτοεμφανιζόμενη ερμηνεία» και στο «Καλύτερο καστ». Η Τζένα Ορτέγκα βραβεύτηκε για τη viral ερμηνεία της στη σειρά του Netflix «Wednesday» και στην «Καλύτερη Ταινία» επικράτησε το σίκουελ του Scream, «Scream VI», στο οποίο επίσης παίζει η Ορτέγκα.



Η λίστα όλων των νικητών και νικητριών:

BEST MOVIE

Νικητής: Scream VI

Avatar: The Way of Water

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Nope

Smile

Top Gun: Maverick

BEST SHOW

Νικητής: The Last of Us

Stranger Things

The White Lotus

Wednesday

Wolf Pack

Yellowstone

Yellowjackets

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Νικητής: Tom Cruise: Top Gun: Maverick

Austin Butler: Elvis

Florence Pugh: Don't Worry Darling

KeKe Palmer: Nope

Michael B. Jordan: Creed III

top_gun_maverick

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Νικήτρια: Jenna Ortega: Wednesday

Aubrey Plaza: The White Lotus

Christina Ricci: Yellowjackets

Riley Keough: Daisy Jones & The Six

Sadie Sink: Stranger Things

Selena Gomez: Only Murders in the Building

BEST HERO

Νικητής: Pedro Pascal: The Last of Us

Diego Luna: Andor

Jenna Ortega: Wednesday

Paul Rudd: Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Tom Cruise: Top Gun: Maverick

BEST VILLAIN

Νικήτρια: Elizabeth Olsen: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Harry Styles: Don't Worry Darling

Jamie Campbell Bower: Stranger Things

M3GAN: M3GAN

The Bear: Cocaine Bear

BEST KISS (presented by Cheetos®)

Νικητής: Madison Bailey and Rudy Pankow: Outer Banks

Anna Torv and Philip Prajoux: The Last of Us

Harry Styles and David Dawson: My Policeman

Riley Keough and Sam Claflin: Daisy Jones & The Six

Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne: Only Murders in the Building

murder_mystery_2

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Νικητής: Adam Sandler: Murder Mystery 2

Dylan O'Brien: Not Okay

Jennifer Coolidge: Shotgun Wedding

KeKe Palmer: Nope

Quinta Brunson: Abbott Elementary

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Νικητής: Joseph Quinn: Stranger Things

Bad Bunny: Bullet Train

Bella Ramsey: The Last of Us

Emma D'Arcy: House of the Dragon

Rachel Sennott: Bodies Bodies Bodies

BEST FIGHT

Νικήτρια: Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface: Scream VI

Brad Pitt (Ladybug) vs. Bad Bunny (The Wolf): Bullet Train

Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven): Stranger Things

Keanu Reeves (John Wick) vs. Everyone: John Wick 4

Escape from Narkina 5: Andor

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

Νικήτρια: Jennifer Coolidge: The White Lotus

Jesse Tyler Ferguson: Cocaine Bear

Justin Long: Barbarian

Rachel Sennott: Bodies Bodies Bodies

Sosie Bacon: Smile

BEST DUO

Νικητές: Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey: The Last of Us

Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke: Do Revenge

Jenna Ortega and Thing: Wednesday

Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò: The White Lotus

Tom Cruise and Miles Teller: Top Gun: Maverick

stranger_things

BEST KICK-ASS CAST

Νικητής: Stranger Things

Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Outer Banks

Teen Wolf: The Movie

BEST SONG

Νικήτρια: Taylor Swift: "Carolina" (Where the Crawdads Sing)

Demi Lovato: "Still Alive" (Scream VI)

Doja Cat: "Vegas" (Elvis)

Lady Gaga: "Hold My Hand" (Top Gun: Maverick)

OneRepublic: "I Ain't Worried" (Top Gun: Maverick)

Rihanna: "Lift Me Up" (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

BEST DOCU-REALITY SERIES

Νικητής: The Kardashians

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition

Vanderpump Rules

BEST COMPETITION SERIES

Νικητής: RuPaul's Drag Race: All-Stars

All-Star Shore

Big Brother

The Challenge: USA

The Traitors

BEST HOST

Νικήτρια: Drew Barrymore: The Drew Barrymore Show

Joel Madden: Ink Master

Nick Cannon: The Masked Singer

RuPaul: RuPaul's Drag Race

Kelly Clarkson: The Kelly Clarkson Show

the_drew_barrymore_show

BEST REALITY ON-SCREEN TEAM (presented by SONIC®)

Νικητές: Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent: Vanderpump Rules

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP): Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Tori Deal and Devin Walker: The Challenge: Ride or Dies

RuPaul Charles and Michelle Visage: RuPaul's Drag Race

Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY

Νικήτρια: Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me

Halftime

Love, Lizzo

Sheryl

The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean's American Pie

Best Musical Moment (sponsored by SONIC®)

Νικητής: Purple Hearts: “Come Back Home”

Daisy Jones & The Six: “Look At Us Now (Honeycomb)”

Don’t Worry Darling: Jack’s Tap Dance

Elvis: “Trouble”

Ginny & Georgia: “I Will Survive” (Bachelorette Party)

M3GAN: “Titanium”

Matilda the Musical: “Revolting Children”

RRR: “Naatu Naatu”

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: “Body”

SNL: “Big Boys”

Stranger Things: “Running Up That Hill”

The Last of Us: “Long Long Time” (Bill & Frank Play Piano)

The School for Good and Evil: “You Should See Me in a Crown”

The Summer I Turned Pretty: “This Love (Taylor's Version)”

Wednesday: "Goo Goo Muck"

Young Royals: “Simon’s Song”