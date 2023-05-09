MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023: Σάρωσε τα βραβεία το «The Last of Us» - Ολόκληρη η λίστα - iefimerida.gr

Τα MTV Movie & TV Awards αντιμετώπισαν φέτος αρκετά προβλήματα λόγω της συνεχιζόμενης απεργίας της Συντεχνίας Σεναριογράφων της Αμερικής.
Λόγω της απεργίας, τα βραβεία προβλήθηκαν σε ένα ειδικό αφιέρωμα που είχε μαγνητοσκοπηθεί εκ των προτέρων, καθώς αρκετοί συμμετέχοντες είχαν ανακοινώσει ότι αποσύρονται από το σόου.
Μεγάλος νικητής αναδείχθηκε η σειρά «The Last of Us», που επικράτησε στις κατηγορίες «Καλύτερη σειρά», «Καλύτερος ήρωας» για τον πρωταγωνιστή, Πέδρο Πασκάλ και «Καλύτερο Ντούο» για τον Πασκάλ και τη Μπέλλα Ράμσεϊ. Ο Τομ Κρουζ βραβεύτηκε για την ερμηνεία του στο άκρως επιτυχημένο «Top Gun: Maverick».
Το «Stranger Things», πήρε αρκετές νίκες σε σημαντικές κατηγορίες, όπως στη «Πρωτοεμφανιζόμενη ερμηνεία» και στο «Καλύτερο καστ». Η Τζένα Ορτέγκα βραβεύτηκε για τη viral ερμηνεία της στη σειρά του Netflix «Wednesday» και στην «Καλύτερη Ταινία» επικράτησε το σίκουελ του Scream, «Scream VI», στο οποίο επίσης παίζει η Ορτέγκα.
Η λίστα όλων των νικητών και νικητριών:
BEST MOVIE
Νικητής: Scream VI
Avatar: The Way of Water
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Nope
Smile
Top Gun: Maverick
BEST SHOW
Νικητής: The Last of Us
Stranger Things
The White Lotus
Wednesday
Wolf Pack
Yellowstone
Yellowjackets
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE
Νικητής: Tom Cruise: Top Gun: Maverick
Austin Butler: Elvis
Florence Pugh: Don't Worry Darling
KeKe Palmer: Nope
Michael B. Jordan: Creed III
top_gun_maverick
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW
Νικήτρια: Jenna Ortega: Wednesday
Aubrey Plaza: The White Lotus
Christina Ricci: Yellowjackets
Riley Keough: Daisy Jones & The Six
Sadie Sink: Stranger Things
Selena Gomez: Only Murders in the Building
BEST HERO
Νικητής: Pedro Pascal: The Last of Us
Diego Luna: Andor
Jenna Ortega: Wednesday
Paul Rudd: Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
Tom Cruise: Top Gun: Maverick
BEST VILLAIN
Νικήτρια: Elizabeth Olsen: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Harry Styles: Don't Worry Darling
Jamie Campbell Bower: Stranger Things
M3GAN: M3GAN
The Bear: Cocaine Bear
BEST KISS (presented by Cheetos®)
Νικητής: Madison Bailey and Rudy Pankow: Outer Banks
Anna Torv and Philip Prajoux: The Last of Us
Harry Styles and David Dawson: My Policeman
Riley Keough and Sam Claflin: Daisy Jones & The Six
Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne: Only Murders in the Building
murder_mystery_2
BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE
Νικητής: Adam Sandler: Murder Mystery 2
Dylan O'Brien: Not Okay
Jennifer Coolidge: Shotgun Wedding
KeKe Palmer: Nope
Quinta Brunson: Abbott Elementary
BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE
Νικητής: Joseph Quinn: Stranger Things
Bad Bunny: Bullet Train
Bella Ramsey: The Last of Us
Emma D'Arcy: House of the Dragon
Rachel Sennott: Bodies Bodies Bodies
BEST FIGHT
Νικήτρια: Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface: Scream VI
Brad Pitt (Ladybug) vs. Bad Bunny (The Wolf): Bullet Train
Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven): Stranger Things
Keanu Reeves (John Wick) vs. Everyone: John Wick 4
Escape from Narkina 5: Andor
MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE
Νικήτρια: Jennifer Coolidge: The White Lotus
Jesse Tyler Ferguson: Cocaine Bear
Justin Long: Barbarian
Rachel Sennott: Bodies Bodies Bodies
Sosie Bacon: Smile
BEST DUO
Νικητές: Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey: The Last of Us
Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke: Do Revenge
Jenna Ortega and Thing: Wednesday
Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò: The White Lotus
Tom Cruise and Miles Teller: Top Gun: Maverick
stranger_things
BEST KICK-ASS CAST
Νικητής: Stranger Things
Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Outer Banks
Teen Wolf: The Movie
BEST SONG
Νικήτρια: Taylor Swift: "Carolina" (Where the Crawdads Sing)
Demi Lovato: "Still Alive" (Scream VI)
Doja Cat: "Vegas" (Elvis)
Lady Gaga: "Hold My Hand" (Top Gun: Maverick)
OneRepublic: "I Ain't Worried" (Top Gun: Maverick)
Rihanna: "Lift Me Up" (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
BEST DOCU-REALITY SERIES
Νικητής: The Kardashians
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition
Vanderpump Rules
BEST COMPETITION SERIES
Νικητής: RuPaul's Drag Race: All-Stars
All-Star Shore
Big Brother
The Challenge: USA
The Traitors
BEST HOST
Νικήτρια: Drew Barrymore: The Drew Barrymore Show
Joel Madden: Ink Master
Nick Cannon: The Masked Singer
RuPaul: RuPaul's Drag Race
Kelly Clarkson: The Kelly Clarkson Show
the_drew_barrymore_show
BEST REALITY ON-SCREEN TEAM (presented by SONIC®)
Νικητές: Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent: Vanderpump Rules
Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP): Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Tori Deal and Devin Walker: The Challenge: Ride or Dies
RuPaul Charles and Michelle Visage: RuPaul's Drag Race
Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY
Νικήτρια: Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me
Halftime
Love, Lizzo
Sheryl
The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean's American Pie
Best Musical Moment (sponsored by SONIC®)
Νικητής: Purple Hearts: “Come Back Home”
Daisy Jones & The Six: “Look At Us Now (Honeycomb)”
Don’t Worry Darling: Jack’s Tap Dance
Elvis: “Trouble”
Ginny & Georgia: “I Will Survive” (Bachelorette Party)
M3GAN: “Titanium”
Matilda the Musical: “Revolting Children”
RRR: “Naatu Naatu”
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: “Body”
SNL: “Big Boys”
Stranger Things: “Running Up That Hill”
The Last of Us: “Long Long Time” (Bill & Frank Play Piano)
The School for Good and Evil: “You Should See Me in a Crown”
The Summer I Turned Pretty: “This Love (Taylor's Version)”
Wednesday: "Goo Goo Muck"
Young Royals: “Simon’s Song”