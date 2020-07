Το Magnum photos, σε συνεργασία με τη Vogue, πουλά φωτογραφίες για να στηρίξει τα δικαιώματα των μαύρων στις ΗΠΑ

View this post on Instagram

"This photograph was taken during one of the 1965 protest marches from Selma to the Alabama State Capitol in Montgomery. Martin Luther King Jr. led a group of African-American, non-violent marchers to exercise their constitutional right to vote, in defiance of segregationist repression. This was a watershed moment in the U.S. civil rights movement. I came across this young demonstrator, wrapped in a flag, protesting racism; behind him is Father Sherrill Smith of San Antonio, a white catholic priest who protested against injustice for most of his life." – Bruce Davidson