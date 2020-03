Η συγκινητική ανάρτηση της Μισέλ Ομπάμα εν μέσω κορωνοϊού -Με γιατρούς που τραγουδάνε στο πιάνο [βίντεο]

View this post on Instagram

On this #NationalDoctorsDay, I want to share this powerful video from Dr. Francois and Dr. Robinson, and say a huge thank you to all of our incredible doctors, nurses, technicians, residents, fellows, and hospital staff who are putting their lives on the line during this pandemic. These past few weeks, I’ve been thinking about how we can continue to inspire, comfort, and connect with each other despite our physical distance. One place to start: sharing our stories, especially those stories about the many folks out there saving lives and working to keep us safe. There is so much good happening all around us—let’s not forget to celebrate acts of courage and generosity when we can. So go ahead and leave a comment with the story of a loved one working on the frontlines: the health care workers, government employees, delivery workers, grocery store clerks, teachers, police officers, firefighters, and transit and utility workers who have been helping all of us through this moment. I can't wait to read and share these stories over the next couple of weeks—they'll be a reassuring reminder that, as these talented doctors sing, everything is going to be alright.