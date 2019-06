Τι συμβαίνει με το κλαμπ της Λίντσεϊ Λόχαν στη Μύκονο; Κλείνει ή όχι;

View this post on Instagram

If you want a true story @pagesix travel to #istanbul and write something real for once. It’s sad you don’t report the rest of the world. Children that need attention which I work with and none of you writers try and help. Families that loose limbs in Syria and you write crap stories about celebs. Start writing the damn truth. I pray for you from today and on. I did my best to help this amazing family while you are writing about lies and nonsense. write about this. Not lies.