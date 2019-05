Η Κιμ Καρντάσιαν αποκάλυψε το όνομα του 4ου παιδιού της και είναι πραγματικά τρελό

View this post on Instagram

COACHELLA 2019. Sunday Service was so special to experience here at Coachella especially for my first time here! Kanye started Sunday Service for healing for himself and his close friends and family. He had this vision of starting a church for few years and it was magical seeing everyone else get to experience it. I’m so proud of you babe for doing exactly whats in your heart. The choir and band work so hard and have so much fun! It’s so inspiring to watch. Thank you to everyone who woke up early to spend Easter Sunday with us. It’s a memory we will cherish forever. ✨ 📷 @JimJoe @LiamMacRae