Κέιτι Πέρι: Το συγκινητικό μήνυμα για τη γιαγιά της που έφυγε και το μωρό που περιμένει

Δύσκολες ώρες βιώνει η Κέιτι Πέρι, λίγες ημέρες μόλις μετά την αποκάλυψη της εγκυμοσύνης της αφού η διάσημη τραγουδίστρια όπως ανακοίνωσε μέσα από τον λογαριασμό στο Instagram έχασε την αγαπημένη της γιαγιά, Ann Pearl Hudson σε ηλικία 99 ετών.
Η Κέιτι Πέρι θέλησε μέσα από μια σειρά φωτογραφιών, ένα βίντεο και ένα συγκινητικό κείμενο να αποχαιρετήσει τη γιαγιά της δημόσια.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
I don’t know when a soul enters a new vehicle but if there is an afterlife where there’s a waiting room of the coming and going my mind wonders if the soul that is waiting to come into my world is getting a kiss on the forehead from my sweet Grandma that departed this earth yesterday. My heart hopes so. If she is able to speak with the soul in waiting the conversation would probably include “are sure you wanna pick this wild group?!” There would most definitely be some sarcasm, a witty quip or two... tbh grandma probably had a glass of her favorite blush wine ready upon arrival to this afterlife... and a most fashionable look, jewels included, naturally. A lot of what I am is because of my father... and he is because of her. She started it all, as she used to remind us and I’m so grateful she did. Family... is there to show us what love can be... sometimes that journey of finding the love is tough to get to AND through but if you can open your heart and let the light lead the way you will find that incomparable love. Ann Pearl Hudson was a fighter. She survived the Great Depression, raised 3 kids on her own as a seamstress, making G strings for showgirls and other such characters in Vegas. She was always authentically herself, funny and full of all the sweet cozy things you think of when you think of grandmas. She gave me crisp dollar bills in hallmark cards, she let us eat her favorite almond cookies from the 99 cent store while we asked questions about the different fans she had displayed on her walls. She was a wonderful grandma and I will forever carry some of her in me. When my whit comes out, that’s Ann. When my authenticity comes out, that’s Ann. When my stubbornness comes out, hell, that’s Ann. When my fighter spirit comes out, that’s Ann. When my style comes out, that’s Ann. May she rest in deep peace and kiss the forehead of the soul to come and let them know everything is gonna be OK, especially now that they have gained an angel to look over them ♥️♠️
Στο βίντεο που εμφανίζεται της λέει: «Γιαγιά, είμαι η Κέιτι. Ήθελα απλά να σου πω, ξέρω ότι δεν αισθάνεσαι καλά, αλλά θέλω να μοιραστώ μαζί σου τα υπέροχα νέα. Με θυμάσαι; Θέλω να σου πω ότι πρόκειται να αποκτήσω μωρό. Είμαι έγκυος γιαγιά! H Κέιτι είναι επιτέλους έγκυος! Ήθελα να στο πω», είπε χαρακτηριστικά στην Ann Pearl Hudson η διάσημη τραγουδίστρια.
Στο κείμενο που συνοδεύει τις φωτογραφίες η Κέιτι Πέρι τονίζει: «Δεν ξέρω αν η ψυχή μεταφέρεται αλλού, αλλά αν υπάρχει κάποιος χώρος αναμονής εκείνων που φεύγουν και εκείνων που έρχονται, σκέφτομαι αν η ψυχή που περιμένει να έρθει στον κόσμο δέχεται κάποιο φιλί στο μέτωπο από την αγαπημένη μου γιαγιά, η οποία έφυγε χθες από αυτή τη γη. Η καρδιά μου το ελπίζει. Πολλά από αυτά που είμαι τα οφείλω στον πατέρα μου… και εκείνος σε εκείνη. Αυτή τα άρχισε όλα, όπως καθημερινά μας θύμιζε. Και είμαι ευγνώμων που το έκανε. Η Ann Pearl Hudson ήταν μαχήτρια. Επιβίωσε στην περίοδο της Μεγάλης Κατάθλιψης, μεγάλωσε τρία παιδιά μόνη της. Ήταν πάντα ο εαυτός της και τόσο αστεία. Ήταν μια απίστευτη γιαγιά και πάντα θα κουβαλάω λίγο από εκείνη μέσα μου…», έγραψε μεταξύ άλλων η Κέιτι Πέρι στο Instagram .
Υπενθυμίζουμε πως η Κέιτι Πέρι περιμένει το πρώτο της παιδί μαζί με τον αρραβωνιαστικό της Ορλάντο Μπλουμ.