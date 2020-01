Χρυσές Σφαίρες 2020: Οι 11 κακοντυμένες της βραδιάς -Στα όρια του κιτς, η JLo θύμιζε... δώρο

View this post on Instagram

Going GOLD at the GLOBES! This look 👀 Meet my alter ego SANGRIA😄 We went for a badass-Bond-Jlo glo, OMG moment! First time in a jumpsuit on a major red carpet and as always celebrating CANADIAN fashion @stephancaras (Sharida) thank you for making this look! and @aliciasmcn thanks for the push! First time having short hair EVER, it’s freeing! And I avoid dramatic eye make up but this smokey eye, just wow all courtesy of @covergirl I am feeling like superwomen...own it, believe it! Let’s DO THIS! #smile #GOLDENGLOBES #CanadianFashion #jumpsuit