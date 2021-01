Συγκινητικό βίντεο: Γαμπρός χόρεψε στο γάμο του με την καθηλωμένη στο καροτσάκι μητέρα του που έπασχε από ALS

A week ago we had the honor of capturing by far the most moving and emotional Mother-Son dance we have ever filmed.. By the time this dance was finished there was not a dry eye in the whole place. Scooter's mother passed away last night after a long battle with ALS and being surrounded by so much love. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Afton and Scooter & their whole family through these tough times. ❤️ Photography | Andrew Allen Morton Photography Planning | Velour Premier Events Venue | The Barn at Sycamore Farms Beauty | Leigh, Edwards & Co. Ava Couture Beauty Videography | MNF Productions | Jacob Dellinger Neil Fox Florals | One Wild Flower designs Rentals & Decour | Events Plus Nashville White Ink Calligraphy Southern Events Party Rental and Event Company DJ | Entertain Song | Mothers by Thomas Finchum The ALS Association