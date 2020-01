Εντυπωσιακό: Βήμα-βήμα πώς έφτιαξαν στο ατελιέ του Dior τα επιβλητικά φορέματα που θυμίζουν Ελληνίδες θεές [βίντεο]

View this post on Instagram

Step inside the atelier flou to discover how one of the #DiorCouture Spring-Summer 2020 goddess gowns by @MariaGraziaChiuri was constructed in a stunning sequence of hand-pleating and inventive knot work, with seams almost an afterthought. Like so many dresses in the collection, it possesses an effortless allure - something that can only be achieved through the most flawless savoir-faire practiced by the most accomplished petites mains.