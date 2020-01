Dior: Χλαμύδες, χρυσό και πτυχώσεις που θυμίζουν αρχαίες Ελληνίδες θεές ή αμαζόνες [εικόνες]

View this post on Instagram

What If Women Ruled the World? Discover the new @Dior Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2020 Show by #MariaGraziaChiuri in collaboration with artist @Judy.Chicago. For the #DiorCouture venue, the artist displays a series of large appliqués and embroidered banners, posing a range of questions around the evolution of women through the ages, starting with the claim of the show 'What If Women Ruled the World?'.