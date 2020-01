Bρετανία: Τρίχρονος – ιδιοφυία το νεώτερο μέλος της λέσχης των πιο έξυπνων ανθρώπων του πλανήτη

View this post on Instagram

We had one fear that our baby would not grow up loving books. So once this little boy was born, we set aside space for him in the main house area, bought him a bookshelf, diligently read every night and so forth. But now he doesn’t just love to read, he wants to read with us. I’m so grateful tapi penat sebab reading is all the time 👦🏻.. Baru nak makan, “mama could you read this?” Baru nak tidur, “ayah can you read these 3 books first?” Nak keluar rumah, “I’ll stay at home, I need to read books” 🤦🏻‍♀️ #3yearsold