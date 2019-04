Banana Drama: το έργο τέχνης με τις μπανάνες που προκάλεσε οργή [εικόνες]

View this post on Instagram

It’s 2019 and the Polish Ministry of culture demanded to remove the works by Natalia LL from the permanent display of the National Museum in Warsaw judged too obscene ... the works depict a woman, young and pretty, eating a banana. It is sexual. But dear Minister of culture, the banana is also a representation of the consumerist culture. Widely used by Warhol and others in the 70s and 80s. Natalia LL also explained clearly that this work was also a protest again Communism and how people had to queue for food! The sexually attractive girl was a way, easy, to catch the attention and start the conversation. @natalialachlachowicz @zwfound #nataliall @romanroad_