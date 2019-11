Travel Bloggers έχτισαν ένα ονειρικό σπίτι στο Μπαλί -Το πλήρωσαν με έσοδα που έβγαλαν από το Instagram

View this post on Instagram

OUR DREAM HOME IS FINISHED! 🌴🏠 It’s been quite a journey but we finally finished building our villa here in Bali! I first visited this island 4 years ago and if someone told me back then that I’d be building my first house here from scratch I’d never believe it! 🤯 We started building in July last year and even though it wasn’t quite finished we moved in 3 months ago! It was built so fast and even though we’re living in it we still need to buy a few extra interior things before doing our house tour video. With that said we’re planning on having everything done in the next week so we should be able to post the video this month! 🙏🏼 Big shout to my partner in crime @gypsea_lust - without her the house would look nothing like it does (can’t wait to show you guys inside!) We’ve loved sharing this journey with you all and it’s been so nice that so many of you have taken such interest in it. We’ve been flooded with questions and we want to answer them all in our video so if you have any let me know in the comments! 🙌🏻 So happy to officially call Bali our home away from home! #bali #canggu #firsthouse