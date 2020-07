Σαμιοπούλα: Ένα νησάκι μια σταλιά στη Σάμο -Ενώ κολυμπάς, αγριοκάτσικα πηδούν στα βράχια [εικόνες]

View this post on Instagram

The things you see and do when you go on a boat cruise to Samiopoula island 🌴 A beautiful island with only 3 inhabitants and lots of goats! 🐐 #picnicboat #samiopoula #samiopoulaisland #goats #chickenentertainment #greekislands #captainyiannis #ayiairini #greece #donotdisturb