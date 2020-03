Τσινγκ Σι: Η Κινέζα ιερόδουλη που έγινε πειρατίνα -Ο φόβος και ο τρόμος των θαλασσών

View this post on Instagram

Badass-Women-in-History Inktober Day 4: Ching Shih, a 19th-century pirate in southern Qing China. It is estimated that Ching commanded a crew of 40,000 pirates or more with absolute power. She was so undefeatable that the Chinese government eventually had to strike a peace treaty with her, letting her retire WITH all her loot. #inktober #drawing #art #inks #pirates #womeninhistory #MEMATIES