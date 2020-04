Η Ελίζαμπεθ Σμαρτ, το κορίτσι που απήγαγαν, κρατούσαν αιχμάλωτο και βίαζαν για 9 μήνες στο δάσος, μιλά για τις δυσκολίες της καραντίνας κορωνοϊού

View this post on Instagram

Practicing social distancing and staying inside at home all day every day is not easy! And I think it would be fair to say that each of my family members can attest that I’m not exactly a ray of sunshine all the time during this pandemic but it is important to flatten the curve as much as we can and protect those who are vulnerable among us. I just wanted to say that whatever happens, and however things change it will be ok. Let’s try to do our best, getting outside even for just a few minutes can work wonders. (I’m not sure if I’ll ever get a photo with everyone looking at the camera and smiling 🤷🏼‍♀️) #keeptrying #socialdistancing #miracleshappen #hope #pray #momlife #familyphoto