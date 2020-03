Πώς είναι σήμερα τα σιαμαία αγοράκια που διαχώρισε ο δρ. Γκούντριτς -Ο γιατρός που πέθανε χτυπημένος από τον κορωνοϊό

Anias has been wanting to stand a lot lately so I held him in a static standing position for about 20 minutes before this. It was relatively easy to hold him in standing (nothing short of a miracle) so I figured we could try some sit to stand exercises. We gave it a whirl. He tends to push back to stand up, like doing a leg press. I wanted to see if I leaned him forward while he tried to stand, if he could finish pushing up using more of his quads. He rocked it! Get it, baby! I will always be right here behind you in my embarrassing pajamas helping you up ;)