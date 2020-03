Ευγένιος Λαζόφσκι: Ο ήρωας-γιατρός του Β' Παγκοσμίου Πολέμου -Προκάλεσε ψεύτικη επιδημία και έσωσε 8.000 ανθρώπους από τους Ναζί

View this post on Instagram

This is a photo of Dr. Eugene Lazowski, a Polish doctor who saved 8,000 Jews by creating a fake typhus epidemic in Stalowa Wola (Nazi occupied Poland), 1943.⁣ ⁣ Here is an excerpt from the Chicago Sun-Times in 2006 about how Lazowski risked the Nazi death penalty in order to carry out the Hippocratic Oath:⁣ ⁣ "When the Nazis overran Poland in World War II, Lazowski yearned to find a way to fight back, to protect human life, and he seized upon a paradoxical instrument of salvation—the German army's profound fear of disease. While German industrialist Oskar Schindler, whose heroic story was told in the movie 'Schindler's List,' employed bribes and influence to protect as many as 1,000 Jews who worked in his factory, Lazowski slyly used medical science to save the lives of thousands of Jews and other Poles in 12 Polish villages. He and a fellow physician, Stanislaw Matulewicz, faked a typhus epidemic that forced the German army to quarantine the villages.⁣ ⁣ Thanks to that quarantine, many of the villages' 8,000 men, women and children likely were spared the fate of being deported to prisons, slave labor camps or death camps, where Poland lost a fifth of its population."