H ιστορία της θρυλικής φωτό του Πίτερ Λίντμπεγκ που άλλαξε τη μόδα -Εμεινε για καιρό στο συρτάρι

View this post on Instagram

"In the mid-1980s, Lindbergh explained to Alexander Liberman, the legendary editorial director of Condé Nast, that he simply couldn’t relate to the images of over-styled women that Vogue featured. “I couldn’t stand the kind of woman who was featured in the magazine, supported by the rich husband,” he told me a few years ago. When Liberman asked him to produce a photo of the kind of woman he wanted to portray, Lindbergh went to the beach in Santa Monica with Linda Evangelista, Karen Alexander, Christy Turlington, Estelle Lefébure, Tatjana Patitz and Rachel Williams. Dressed in oversized white shirts, the result was the antithesis of the formal composition of fashion photography and its strictly regimented codes, which at the time meant headshots of heavily made-up models. Instead, Lindbergh showed these barely known models, unpretentious and giggling together, in a moment of sheer joy and authenticity that transcended cosmetics, retouching and extravagant fashion. The pictures were initially rejected by Liberman and Grace Mirabella, the editor of American Vogue at the time. Shortly after, however, Anna Wintour arrived at the magazine and upon finding the photos in a drawer in the art department, she called Lindbergh in. Wintour commissioned Lindbergh to shoot the cover of her debut issue in November 1988, featuring Israeli model Michaela Bercu in a cropped bejewelled Christian Lacroix jumper and stonewashed jeans, smiling with her eyes half-closed, head turning away from the camera. At the time it was a revelation, signalling a move towards an uninhibited, pluralistic representation of beauty." . by Osman Ahmed (British Vogue, September 2019) - Estelle Lefébure, Karen Alexander, Rachel Williams, Linda Evangelista, Tatjana Patite & Christy Turlington, Santa Monica, California, 1988 #LindberghStories