Αννι Eντσον Τέιλορ: Η γυναίκα που πήδηξε στους καταρράκτες του Νιαγάρα μέσα σε ένα βαρέλι και επέζησε [εικόνες]

View this post on Instagram

On #ThisDayInHistory in 1901, 63-year-old schoolteacher Annie Edson Taylor celebrates her birthday by becoming the first person to take the plunge over Niagara Falls in a barrel. With the help of two assistants, Taylor strapped herself into a leather harness inside an old wooden pickle barrel five feet high and three feet in diameter. With cushions lining the barrel to break her fall, Taylor was towed by a small boat into the middle of the fast-flowing Niagara River and cut loose. Between 1901 and 1995, 15 other daredevils were inspired to take the plunge down the falls; 10 survived. #NiagaraFalls #History