Νεκρός βρέθηκε ο διάσημος φωτογράφος Πίτερ Μπερντ: Η μανία με την άγρια ζωή της Αφρικής, η λατρεία για τα πάρτι και τα μοντέλα

Diary page with Andy Warhol drawings, 1978⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ “I often dropped in at the factory, and usually had my diary with me. Andy called my diaries trip books- an obvious double entendre. “Oh great, a trip book.” In ’71 and ‘72 Andy did about 20 pages of collage with me- he wrote the portentous words “Introduction to the Things of Life” on the first page and squashed a can on the last. He always said how much he enjoyed our ‘creative play period.’"⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ #creativeplayperiod #AndyWarhol #diary #collaboration #diarypage #drawing #theFactory #tripbook #ArtisttoArtist