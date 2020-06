Σαμάνθα Φοξ, η γυναίκα που προκαλούσε ντελίριο: Οι stalkers, τα χρήματα που της έκλεψε ο πατέρας της και ο θάνατος της συντρόφου της

View this post on Instagram

One of my fav classic glamour shoots #backinthe80s , was on many teenage boys wall 😳 , “did you have it ???? , anyway as it’s Valentines and Friday thought this pick would make us smile 😀😀😀😀 #happyvalentinesday #foxys love Sammy ❤️🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹. #samanthafox @samanthafoxofficial #foxyarmy #80sglam #glamour #allnatural