Αλεξ Μόργκαν: Αυτή είναι η πιο καυτή παίκτρια στον κόσμο -Θα μπορούσε να είναι μοντέλο [εικόνες]

@alexmorgan13 predicted her entire future when she was seven. | "I still don’t know why I wrote what I did. I had never watched a women’s soccer match on TV. I didn’t know there was a professional league. I didn’t even know that women’s soccer was a thing beyond playing for fun. But one day I went with my older sister to our mom’s office. My sister found the yellow pad, and wrote a note to Mom saying what she wanted to be when she grew up. She wanted to be a model. And so I was like, 'Well, I’m gonna write a note too. And I’m gonna stick it up there so Mom sees it.' I took the pad, grabbed a pen, and scribbled down my dream. 'I am going to be a professional athlete for soccer! Love always, Ali Cat.' My mom still has that note, by the way." (Link in bio for more)⠀⠀