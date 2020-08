Ο Χίτλερ είχε «μικρό μόριο, κοιμόταν με την ανιψιά του και του άρεσε να τον κλωτσούν κατά τη διάρκεια του σεξ» -Εκθεση της CIA σκιαγραφεί το προφίλ του

View this post on Instagram

Renate Müller (26.04.1906 - 01.10.1937) German singer and actress in both silent films and sound films, as well as on stage. One of the most successful actresses in German films from the early 1930s, she was courted by the Nazi Party to appear in films that promoted their ideals, but refused. Her sudden death at the age of 31 was initially attributed to epilepsy, but after the end of World War II, some commentators asserted that she was in fact murdered by Gestapo officers, others that she committed suicide. The true circumstances of her death remain unknown.