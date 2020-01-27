Κόμπι Μπράιαντ: Ο κόσμος του αθλητισμού και του Χόλιγουντ αποχαιρετά συγκλονισμένος τον Black Mamba

Η απώλεια του Κόμπι Μπράιαντ όπως είναι λογικό, έχει προκαλέσει θλίψη στον κόσμο του αθλητισμού και όχι μόνο.

Ο 41χρονος θρύλος του μπάσκετ, «έφυγε» ξαφνικά από την ζωή, όταν έπεσε το ελικόπτερο στο οποίο επέβαινε με την κόρη του, Τζιάννα και άλλα τρία άτομα, στο Λος Αντζελες. Η είδηση σόκαρε τους παίκτες του NBA, καθώς και τους θαυμαστές του σε όλο τον κόσμο.

Με το που επιβεβαιώθηκε πως ήταν μέσα στο μοιραίο ελικόπτερο, το twitter πήρε «φωτιά» με εκατομμύρια κόσμου να λέει το δικό του αντίο, σε μια σπουδαία μορφή του παγκόσμιου αθλητισμού. Ανάμεσά τους και οι ίδιοι οι πρώην και νυν παίκτες του NBA που προσπαθούσαν να συνειδητοποιήσουν πως η είδηση ήταν αληθινή.

Χαρακτηριστικό το σχόλιο του Ντομινίκ Γουίλκινς, που έκανε μεγάλη καριέρα στους Ατλάντα Χοκς, ενώ φόρεσε και την φανέλα του Παναθηναϊκού.

I have no words God speed my friend @kobebryant You are a legend pic.twitter.com/q3FPijCaGy — Dominique Wilkins 🏀 🧢 (@DWilkins21) January 26, 2020

«Δεν έχω λόγια. Κόμπι Μπράιαντ, είσαι ένας θρύλος», έγραψε.

Ο πρώτος σκόρερ στην ιστορία του NBA, ο Καρίμ Αμπτούλ Τζαμπάρ, ανέβασε ένα βίντεο λέγοντας λίγα πράγματα για τον θρύλο των Λέικερς.

«Είναι δύσκολο να περιγράψω πως νοιώθω για την απώλειά του. Όταν ήταν 11 ετών τον γνώρισα. Γίναμε φίλοι στην πορεία. Τα ειλικρινή συλλυπητήριά μου στην οικογένειά του. Αγαπούσε πολύ την οικογένειά του. Ήταν ένας ηγέτης που ενέπνευσε πολλούς. Κυριάρχησε στο παιχνίδι και έγινε από τους κορυφαίους παίκτες που είδαμε ποτέ», είπε μεταξύ άλλων.

Most people will remember Kobe as the magnificent athlete who inspired a whole generation of basketball players. But I will always remember him as a man who was much more than an athlete. pic.twitter.com/9EZuwk8wrV — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) January 26, 2020

Ο Σακίλ Ο’ Νιλ, που μαζί του κατέκτησε τρία πρωταθλήματα, δήλωσε συγκλονισμένος από την είδηση.

«Δεν υπάρχουν λόγια να εκφράσω τον πόνο μου μετά από αυτή την τραγωδία που έχασα την ανηψιά μου Τζιτζι και τον αδερφό μου Κόμπι. Σας αγαπώ και θα μου λείψετε. Τα συλλυπητήρια μου στην οικογένειά Μπράιαντ και τις οικογένειες των θυμάτων που βρίσκονταν στο ελικόπτερο. Είμαι άρρωστος αυτή τη στιγμή», έγραψε.

There’s no words to express the pain Im going through with this tragedy of loosing my neice Gigi & my brother @kobebryant I love u and u will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/pigHywq3c1 — SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 26, 2020

Μερικά από τα tweets, άλλων σπουδαίων αθλητών και προπονητών του αμερικανικού μπάσκετ, μεταξύ των οποίων και του προπονητή του Παναθηναϊκού, Ρικ Πιτίνο.

This is heartbreaking. I’m devastated. — Rick Pitino (@RealPitino) January 26, 2020

Devastated to hear the news on my friend @kobebryant passing. Prayers go out to his wife Vanessa and his children and the @Lakers family. pic.twitter.com/Oki9GkYEu5 — Dennis Rodman (@dennisrodman) January 26, 2020

This is not real right now — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) January 26, 2020

I’m stunned. Words can’t even come close to describing it. Just an incredibly sad and tragic day. — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) January 26, 2020

I am at a loss for words..Kobe and Gianna you will never be forgotten. What a blessing to see your impact you have had in this world, Kobe. Prayers for the Bryant family. Rest In Peace, little brother and Gigi.. pic.twitter.com/x6EkJaARDD — Karl Malone (@TheDeliverer_32) January 26, 2020

Αντίο από Ομπάμα, Χόλιγουντ και άλλους αθλητές

Εκτός του κόσμου του μπάσκετ και άλλοι επώνυμοι του αθλητισμού αποχαιρέτησαν τον Κόμπι Μπράιαντ μέσω σόσιαλ. Μεταξύ αυτών, ο Γιουσέιν Μπολτ (στίβος), ο Ικερ Κασίγιας (ποδόσφαιρο), η Σιμόν Μπάιλς (γυμναστική), η Λίντσεϊ Βον (σκι) κ.α.

Dia triste pra nós dos esporte, pra nós fãs e principalmente pra família e amigos de kobe. Com suas mãos se fez lenda, obrigado por exaltar o esporte Kobe... que Deus conforte o coração de sua família e amigos 🙏🏽🖤 #ripkobebryant #24 pic.twitter.com/QPjIy7Fhou — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) January 26, 2020

rest in peace Kobe 🕊 pic.twitter.com/YtlMAVJHIJ — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) January 26, 2020

I am at a loss for words. How does this happen?! Devastated. Rip Kobe 🙏🏻🙏🏻 — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) January 26, 2020

No me jodas!! Me he quedado pálido!! Mi pésame a su familia, amigos, al mundo del baloncesto y deporte en general! D.E.P Kobe 😥 pic.twitter.com/rhp3U2c9f5 — Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) January 26, 2020

Συγκλονισμένο όμως ήταν και το Χόλιγουντ καθώς ο Κόμπι Μπράιαντ ήταν από τις πλέον αγαπημένες προσωπικότητες.

Μεταξύ αυτών και ο Μπαράκ Ομπάμα, πρώην πρόεδρος των ΗΠΑ και λάτρης του μπάσκετ, καθώς και οι Ελεν Ντε Τζενέρις, Κέβιν Χαρτ (ηθοποιός), Πινκ (τραγουδίστρια), Τέιλορ Σουίφτ (τραγουδίστρια), Χάλι Μπέρι (ηθοποιός), Αρνολντ Σβαρτζενέγκερ (ηθοποιός), Γούπι Γκόλντμπεργκ, Ναόμι Κάμπελ (μοντέλο) κ.α.

Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020

My💔Goes Out To Kobe’s Family,Friends,Fans. It’s SO HARD To Deal With The Death Of a GREAT STAR,Because We Feel As If We Knew Them Personally.Kobe Bryant Was a GREAT ATHLETE,& All Of America Will Feel His Loss.

The 🌎 Has Lost a Bright Light ✨🌟✨. — Cher (@cher) January 26, 2020

Heartbreaking Waking up this morning to hear that you and one of your Angels Gianna are gone is devastating for us all beyond any words. My deepest condolences to the beautiful Bryant family. May you Rise with the highest, and May your soul Rest in Power King 💔🙏🏾 #legend pic.twitter.com/5SFNSVe30Y — Naomi Campbell (@NaomiCampbell) January 26, 2020

Like everyone, I’m stunned and saddened by the news about Kobe Bryant. My heart is broken for his wife and family. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 26, 2020

RIP Kobe, hero to many including my grandson, extraordinary athlete and always kind to me & my family. My deepest condolences to his family — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) January 26, 2020

Kobe was an icon on the court, a legend for the way he gave back to his community, and an inspiration to the world. I consider myself lucky to have witnessed both his talent and his big heart. My thoughts are with the Bryant family on this unthinkable day. https://t.co/Q76ZVWYD7D — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 26, 2020

There are no real words to convey the depth of my sadness. Love and strength to Kobe’s entire family and to the families of all who were lost in today’s crash. pic.twitter.com/HvL2m9NXJU — Halle Berry (@halleberry) January 26, 2020

This honestly doesn’t make sense....I just saw you man. This hurts my heart. God please place your hands on his family and help guide them thru this unbearable time. We love you forever man...Legends never die!!!!… https://t.co/L8TZ2ZO6Sm — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) January 26, 2020

My heart is in pieces hearing the news of this unimaginable tragedy. I can’t fathom what the families are going through. Kobe meant so much to me and to us all. Sending my prayers, love, and endless condolences to Vanessa and the family and anyone who lost someone on that flight. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) January 26, 2020