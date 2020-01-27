fbpx Κόμπι Μπράιαντ: Ο κόσμος του αθλητισμού και του Χόλιγουντ αποχαιρετά συγκλονισμένος τον Black Mamba | ΣΠΟΡ | iefimerida.gr
Κόμπι Μπράιαντ: Ο κόσμος του αθλητισμού και του Χόλιγουντ αποχαιρετά συγκλονισμένος τον Black Mamba

Ο Κόμπι Μπράιαντ κάθεται και ο Κέβιν Χαρτ τον κοιτάζει
27|01|2020 | 01:10
Συγκλονισμένοι αθλητές και επώνυμοι αποχαιρετούν τον Κόμπι Μπράιαντ / Φωτογραφία: AP
NEWSROOM IEFIMERIDA.GR

Η απώλεια του Κόμπι Μπράιαντ όπως είναι λογικό, έχει προκαλέσει θλίψη στον κόσμο του αθλητισμού και όχι μόνο.

Ο 41χρονος θρύλος του μπάσκετ, «έφυγε» ξαφνικά από την ζωή, όταν έπεσε το ελικόπτερο στο οποίο επέβαινε με την κόρη του, Τζιάννα και άλλα τρία άτομα, στο Λος Αντζελες. Η είδηση σόκαρε τους παίκτες του NBA, καθώς και τους θαυμαστές του σε όλο τον κόσμο.

Με το που επιβεβαιώθηκε πως ήταν μέσα στο μοιραίο ελικόπτερο, το twitter πήρε «φωτιά» με εκατομμύρια κόσμου να λέει το δικό του αντίο, σε μια σπουδαία μορφή του παγκόσμιου αθλητισμού. Ανάμεσά τους και οι ίδιοι οι πρώην και νυν παίκτες του NBA που προσπαθούσαν να συνειδητοποιήσουν πως η είδηση ήταν αληθινή.

Χαρακτηριστικό το σχόλιο του Ντομινίκ Γουίλκινς, που έκανε μεγάλη καριέρα στους Ατλάντα Χοκς, ενώ φόρεσε και την φανέλα του Παναθηναϊκού.

«Δεν έχω λόγια. Κόμπι Μπράιαντ, είσαι ένας θρύλος», έγραψε.

Ο πρώτος σκόρερ στην ιστορία του NBA, ο Καρίμ Αμπτούλ Τζαμπάρ, ανέβασε ένα βίντεο λέγοντας λίγα πράγματα για τον θρύλο των Λέικερς.

«Είναι δύσκολο να περιγράψω πως νοιώθω για την απώλειά του. Όταν ήταν 11 ετών τον γνώρισα. Γίναμε φίλοι στην πορεία. Τα ειλικρινή συλλυπητήριά μου στην οικογένειά του. Αγαπούσε πολύ την οικογένειά του. Ήταν ένας ηγέτης που ενέπνευσε πολλούς. Κυριάρχησε στο παιχνίδι και έγινε από τους κορυφαίους παίκτες που είδαμε ποτέ», είπε μεταξύ άλλων.

Ο Σακίλ Ο’ Νιλ, που μαζί του κατέκτησε τρία πρωταθλήματα, δήλωσε συγκλονισμένος από την είδηση.

«Δεν υπάρχουν λόγια να εκφράσω τον πόνο μου μετά από αυτή την τραγωδία που έχασα την ανηψιά μου Τζιτζι και τον αδερφό μου Κόμπι. Σας αγαπώ και θα μου λείψετε. Τα συλλυπητήρια μου στην οικογένειά Μπράιαντ και τις οικογένειες των θυμάτων που βρίσκονταν στο ελικόπτερο. Είμαι άρρωστος αυτή τη στιγμή», έγραψε.

Μερικά από τα tweets, άλλων σπουδαίων αθλητών και προπονητών του αμερικανικού μπάσκετ, μεταξύ των οποίων και του προπονητή του Παναθηναϊκού, Ρικ Πιτίνο.

Αντίο από Ομπάμα, Χόλιγουντ και άλλους αθλητές

Εκτός του κόσμου του μπάσκετ και άλλοι επώνυμοι του αθλητισμού αποχαιρέτησαν τον Κόμπι Μπράιαντ μέσω σόσιαλ. Μεταξύ αυτών, ο Γιουσέιν Μπολτ (στίβος), ο Ικερ Κασίγιας (ποδόσφαιρο), η Σιμόν Μπάιλς (γυμναστική), η Λίντσεϊ Βον (σκι) κ.α.

Συγκλονισμένο όμως ήταν και το Χόλιγουντ καθώς ο Κόμπι Μπράιαντ ήταν από τις πλέον αγαπημένες προσωπικότητες.

Μεταξύ αυτών και ο Μπαράκ Ομπάμα, πρώην πρόεδρος των ΗΠΑ και λάτρης του μπάσκετ, καθώς και οι Ελεν Ντε Τζενέρις, Κέβιν Χαρτ (ηθοποιός), Πινκ (τραγουδίστρια), Τέιλορ Σουίφτ (τραγουδίστρια), Χάλι Μπέρι (ηθοποιός), Αρνολντ Σβαρτζενέγκερ (ηθοποιός), Γούπι Γκόλντμπεργκ, Ναόμι Κάμπελ (μοντέλο) κ.α.

