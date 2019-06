Τελικός Champions League: Η χυμώδης ξανθιά που έκανε ντου με το μαγιό στο γήπεδο [εικόνες]

View this post on Instagram

Whenever I get unmotivated to workout, I switch up the location. It’s good to add resistance bands and compound workouts into your routine. Don’t let your body adapt to the same workout routine. Drinking my protein from: @vpx_sports Wearing: @bangrevolution.apparel Follow the Inventor: @bangenergy.ceo #VPXSports #BangEnergy #ProteinRush