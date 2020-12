ΥΠΠΟ: Δείτε πώς ήταν ένα νεολιθικό νοικοκυριό -Αναπαράσταση με χώμα και νερό [βίντεο]

This morning we want to offer you two videos! 🤗 The second was made in Armenia, we thank the National Museum of Armenian Ethnography ! Museum of Armenian Ethnography of the Republic of Armenia preserves a remarkable collection of African decorative masks in the storage of ethnography of peoples of the world.The masks were acquired in the 1980s.Nowadays the topic's become quite actual,therefore,related to the coronavirus the museum has hold an online temporary exhibition. The masks are from Guinea, Tanzania, Senegal, Ghana, Nigeria, Liberia and date back to the 1950-1970s. They are mainly men's masks made of ebonite and red wood. Click here to watch the full video---> https://urly.it/393dd