Tέο Τριανταφυλλίδης: Ο Ελληνας που με το Anti-gone κάνει πρεμιέρα σήμερα στο περίφημο φεστιβάλ Sundance που ίδρυσε ο Ρόμπερτ Ρέντφορντ

So excited to officially announce that Anti-Gone is premiering at @sundanceorg New Frontier this January ! ! ! * Anti-Gone : A Mixed Reality Performance By Theo Triantafyllidis * Based on the original comic book by @connorwillumsenltd * Assistant Director / Script Adaptation: Matthew Doyle * Starring: @lindsey.bug , @zana9ankhuyag , Matthew Doyle Composer and Live Music Performance: Cameron Stallones Lighting: @wilyoptics * Curator and Event Coordination: @spiritomari * Set and Costume Design: @polinamiliou * Motion Capture Coach: @faceboop * Lead Programmer: @stalgiag * Lead 3D Character Designer: @josephmelhuish * 3D Artists: @sararadrake , @ry.deck , @siyao.arc * Commissioned and Produced by Onassis Foundation @onassis.stegi * Motion Capture provided by Noitom MoCap @noitomocap * Special Thanks to @humanresourcesla @ucla_dma @bitforms * * #anti-gone #sundance #newfrontier #sundance2020 #sundanceofficialselection