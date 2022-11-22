PM Mitsotakis visits major construction projects in Achaia prefecture - iefimerida.gr

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis paid a visit to the works of the Patras-Pyrgos roadworks and the Piros-Parapiros dam in northern Peloponnese earlier on Tuesday.

The two projects are included in a total of over 80 projects taking place in the region of Achaia and budgeted at over 3.7 billion euros. The road project is three months ahead of schedule, Deputy Infrastructure Minister Giorgos Karagiannis said on Facebook after accompanying the premier. The dam will provide high-quality drinking water for hundreds of thousands of residents, he added, while a third project of a double railway line (Rododafni-Rio) will allow the trains from Athens to reach the port of Patras.

The railway project "will change the image of the entire western Greece and establish Patras as a true entrygate for the entire country," Mitsotakis said, while reducing travel time between Patras and Athens to two hours. Nearly 5.5 kilometers of train tracks will be built below ground in Patras, in order to ensure the project qualified for European Union funding," Mitsotakis added.