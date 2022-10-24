PM Mitsotakis speaks with US Sec'y of State Blinken on phone - iefimerida.gr

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis spoke with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken by phone on Monday, he said in a tweet.
"Constructive call today with US Secretary Blinken. We discussed our close coordination as NATO Allies to help Ukraine defend against Russia, as well as the recent developments in the Eastern Mediterranean," the Greek premier said in his post.
