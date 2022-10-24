 PM Mitsotakis speaks with US Sec'y of State Blinken on phone - iefimerida.gr
ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΗ

PM Mitsotakis speaks with US Sec'y of State Blinken on phone

Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης πρωθυπουργός
Ο πρωθυπουργός, Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης / Φωτογραφία: Shutterstock - Nicolas Economou
NEWSROOM IEFIMERIDA.GR

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis spoke with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken by phone on Monday, he said in a tweet.

"Constructive call today with US Secretary Blinken. We discussed our close coordination as NATO Allies to help Ukraine defend against Russia, as well as the recent developments in the Eastern Mediterranean," the Greek premier said in his post.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ
Ακολουθήστε το στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο 
ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ KYRIAKOS MITSOTAKIS

ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ

×
ΣΧΟΛΙΑΣΜΟΣ
Tο iefimerida.gr δημοσιεύει άμεσα κάθε σχόλιο. Ωστόσο δεν υιοθετούμε τις απόψεις αυτές καθώς εκφράζουν αποκλειστικά τον εκάστοτε σχολιαστή. Σχόλια με ύβρεις διαγράφονται χωρίς προειδοποίηση. Χρήστες που δεν τηρούν τους όρους χρήσης αποκλείονται.

ΔΕΙΤΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ