 Parliament's transparency committee to convene about phonetapping issue on Nov. 28 - iefimerida.gr
ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΗ

Parliament's transparency committee to convene about phonetapping issue on Nov. 28

Επιτροπή Θεσμών και Διαφάνειας
Επιτροπή Θεσμών και Διαφάνειας © ΓΙΩΡΓΟΣ ΚΟΝΤΑΡΙΝΗΣ / EUROKINISSI
NEWSROOM IEFIMERIDA.GR

The Greek Parliament's Special Permanent Committee on Institutions & Transparency will convene on Monday, November 28, about the phonetapping issue.

As posted on the Parliament's website, the following people have been invited to be heard by the committee:

  • Grigoris Dimitriadis, former General Secretary to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis
  • Tal Dilian, the Israeli founder of Intellexa, the company which sells the Predator spyware
  • Giannis Lavranos and Felix Bitzios, both businessmen, allegedly professionally related to both the Krikel (software company) and the Intellexa companies

According to Parliament protocol, the committee may compile a report, which is submitted to the plenary and is filed in the parliament's minutes; it may also include suggestions to any relevant authority except those of the Greek judiciary.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ
Ακολουθήστε το στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο 

ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ

×
ΣΧΟΛΙΑΣΜΟΣ
Tο iefimerida.gr δημοσιεύει άμεσα κάθε σχόλιο. Ωστόσο δεν υιοθετούμε τις απόψεις αυτές καθώς εκφράζουν αποκλειστικά τον εκάστοτε σχολιαστή. Σχόλια με ύβρεις διαγράφονται χωρίς προειδοποίηση. Χρήστες που δεν τηρούν τους όρους χρήσης αποκλείονται.

ΔΕΙΤΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ