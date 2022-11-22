Parliament's transparency committee to convene about phonetapping issue on Nov. 28 - iefimerida.gr

The Greek Parliament's Special Permanent Committee on Institutions & Transparency will convene on Monday, November 28, about the phonetapping issue.

As posted on the Parliament's website, the following people have been invited to be heard by the committee:

Grigoris Dimitriadis, former General Secretary to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Tal Dilian, the Israeli founder of Intellexa, the company which sells the Predator spyware

Giannis Lavranos and Felix Bitzios, both businessmen, allegedly professionally related to both the Krikel (software company) and the Intellexa companies

According to Parliament protocol, the committee may compile a report, which is submitted to the plenary and is filed in the parliament's minutes; it may also include suggestions to any relevant authority except those of the Greek judiciary.