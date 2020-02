Οσκαρ: Το πρώτο κόκκινο χαλί όλων των εποχών -Κάτι εντελώς διαφορετικό [βίντεο]

The iconic Oscars red carpet didn’t always exist. The first Oscars red carpet was rolled out in 1961, but it wasn’t until 1964 that it started to show up on TV. That year, the show’s producers had the idea to start the show with some footage from the red carpet arrivals and in doing so launched a new tradition. Here’s a clip from the opening of the 1964 Oscars broadcast and the moment when the world got its first glimpse of our red carpet.