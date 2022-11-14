Greek stocks end higher - iefimerida.gr

Greek stocks ended slightly higher in the Athens Stock Exchange on Monday with the general index of the market closing at its highest level since early May 2022.

The index rose 0.28% to close at 900.30 points. The Large Cap index ended 0.20% up and the Mid Cap index ended 1.11% higher. Turnover was 50.56 million euros.

Piraeus Bank (3.43%), PPC (3.01%) and Motor Oil (2.54%) scored big gains among blue chip stocks, while Terna Energy (-2.23%), Coca Cola HBC (-1.66%) and GEK Terna (-0.72%) suffered losses. Among market sectors, Commerce (2.03%) and Technology (1.98%) moved up, while Food (-1.64%) and Telecoms (-0.82%) moved down. MIG and Alpha Bank were the most heavily traded securities of the day. Broadly, advancers led decliners by 58 to 37 with another 20 issues unchanged. MIG (5.28%) and Epsilon Net (5.26%) were top gainers, while Progressive (-9.09%) and Mathios (-8.63%) were top losers.