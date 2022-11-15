Greece raises 200 million euros from reissue of 10-year bond - iefimerida.gr

Greece on Monday successfully auctioned the reopening of a 10-year bond issue raising 200 million euros from the market.

The re-issue attracted bids totaling 1.026 billion euros and the return of the bond was set at 4.44%, up from 3.67% in the previous auction in July. The 10-year benchmark bond is currently trading in the secondary market at a spread of 2.5% against the 10-year German Bund. The coupon of the bond issue which was launched in January 2022 was 1.75%.