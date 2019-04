Σιμόνε: Eνας 15χρονος το νέο αντιφασιστικό σύμβολο της Ιταλίας

"They must die of hunger"

~300 fascist of CasaPound, Forza Nuova & allies commit arson in Rome to prevent 33 children, 22 women & 15 men entry to shelter for vulnerable; destroyed their food, because they're Roma.

City council capitulated to the Fascists.https://t.co/vpNhA4kOFL pic.twitter.com/aYm6G3Z6ez

— b9AcE 🐊 (@b9AcE) 3 Απριλίου 2019