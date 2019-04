Euroleague: «Παναθηναϊκός, η πιο επιτυχημένη ομάδα του αιώνα μας στο ευρωπαϊκό μπάσκετ»

The most successful EuroLeague team this century 🙌

The Giannakopoulos family built an empire and were adored by all associated with @paobcgr 🙏

Watch 'Guardian of a Legacy' 📺 now https://t.co/Se7L2Cwybl pic.twitter.com/mrd7JuJ7j7

— EuroLeague (@EuroLeague) 4 Απριλίου 2019