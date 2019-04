Ο Τραμπ είπε ψέμματα (ξανά) για τον τόπο γέννησης του πατέρα του

Trump: "My father is German, was German. Born in a very wonderful place in Germany."

So, you lying again Mr. President!? 😁

Your father Fred Trump, was born in New York

— syl🖤ie (@SassyGirlboss) 3 Απριλίου 2019