Σοκάρουν τα βίντεο από το εσωτερικό του κρουαζιερόπλοιου στην Νορβηγία -Προσεύχονται να βγουν σώοι οι επιβάτες [βίντεο]

#Update: Just in - Eyewitness testimony on the mainland after been taken away by a helicopter, said this was one of the worst experience and scariest in my life! You saw water come in and broken glass everywhere, and people getting cut on the #VikingSky Cruise Ship in #Norway. pic.twitter.com/5vl5ihEfGm

— Sotiri Dimpinoudis ❁‏ (@sotiridi) March 23, 2019