Ινδία: Κατέρρευσε πεζογέφυρα σε ώρα αιχμής - 5 νεκροί [εικόνες]

What's the worst thing is that BMC is the richest & the most corrupted municipal corporation in Asia.

We don't need bullet trains,the government needs to improve/upgrade the present transport system of India.#MumbaiBridgeCollapse #Corrupt #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/H9NB1xh9Vd

— Dr.Murli Prasad Sharma (@Gareeb_doctor) March 14, 2019