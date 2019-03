Βίντεο-σοκ: Ισραηλινοί στρατιώτες ξυλοφορτώνουν σιδηροδέσμιους Παλαιστίνιους [βίντεο]

WATCH: Five soldiers from an Ultra-Orthodox @IDF unit shown abusing a #Palestinian detainee in the back of a military vehicle. A gag order on the footage of the incident was lifted after the soldiers were convicted. #Israel

Read more HERE: https://t.co/TbEDcZQfN8 pic.twitter.com/tGa6azukRC

— i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) 12 Μαρτίου 2019