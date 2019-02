Ρουβέν Ριβλίν: Στρατηγικοί εταίροι του Ισραήλ η Ελλάδα και η Κύπρος

Israel, #Greece and #Cyprus are not just neighbors - we are strategic allies. I met a delegation from Greece and Cyprus today who want learn about relations between Israel and the global Jewish community. Their wish to strengthen relations with their disaporas is inspiring 🇮🇱🇨🇾🇬🇷 pic.twitter.com/wEBLiwsyfL

— Reuven Rivlin (@PresidentRuvi) 27 Φεβρουαρίου 2019