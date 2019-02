Ο Μαδούρο απέλασε 6 δημοσιογράφους -Τον εκνεύρισαν οι ερωτήσεις τους, έγινε έξαλλος με ένα βίντεο

Maduro can confiscate our equipment but he can’t shut us up. Our dignity and the truth has no price and no fear. We as media members have the obligation to question those in power they like it or not. Now on our way to freedom. @UniNoticias @DCoronell pic.twitter.com/X6ixC33eDp

— Pedro Ultreras (@pedroultreras) February 26, 2019