Στη δημοσιότητα οι ερωτικές επιστολές της Χιουρέμ στον Σουλεϊμάν τον Μεγαλοπρεπή [εικόνα]

Hürrem Sultana:

"My dearest sultan! I am begging Allah for you to send me your blessed letters."

Sultan Suleyman The Magnificent:

"My long-haired, my bow like eyebrow, my eye full of discord, my patient;

My blood is on your hands if I die, help me o my non-Muslim." https://t.co/zYnq61AqNr

