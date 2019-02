Σοκαριστικό sex tape «καίει» τον R. Kelly – Φέρεται να καταγράφει συνεύρεσή του με 14χρονη

In response to press inquiries, attached is a stmt regarding our work on the R. Kelly matter since April, including the discovery of new critical video evidence establishing his guilt. We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that this predator is brought to justice. pic.twitter.com/D0dGFzgXlX

— Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) 14 Φεβρουαρίου 2019